Court seeks more arguments in Ishaq Dar assets reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court has sought more arguments on acquittal plea in Ishaq Dar assets beyond income reference, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and co-accused appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad.

The counsel of the co-accused gave arguments on the acquittal pleas to which the NAB prosecutor raised objection by saying that the lawyer was trying to mix up the arguments related to the NAB ordinance and acquittal pleas.

Afzal Qureshi said that the lawyers of the accused were wasting the time of the court. He pleaded with the court to seek joint arguments on the acquittal pleas and NAB ordinance. He added that the NAB ordinance will not affect the cases related to assets beyond income.

The prosecutor said that the court has possessed the records and NAB amendment ordinance.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till November 25 and ordered it to give joint arguments.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

