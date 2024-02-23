Ishaq Dar blasts PTI founder for moving to IMF for ‘personal gains’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator and former finance minister Ishaq Dar has criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for writing to IMF for ‘personal gains’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Ishaq Dar condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to write a letter to the IMF as “sad”. “If a letter was written to the IMF, it would have no standing.”

He remarked that by writing the letter, the PTI was proving to be anti-national.

Commenting on the delay in the commencement of the Punjab Assembly session, Dar criticized the speaker, stating that his agenda should not focus solely on vacating the gallery but also include important parliamentary duties such as administering oaths.

On Pakistan’s economic challenges, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by the country. He noted that addressing the problems of the people remained a significant challenge, particularly in light of recent economic downturns.

Dar highlighted that the country ranked as the fifth-largest stock market in the world. However, controversies such as the Dawn leaks and the Panama Papers scandal contributed significantly to economic instability.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is active and he is leading the party, Dar responded to another question during his media interaction.