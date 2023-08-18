Ishaq Dar debunks rumours of fleeing abroad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator and former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday debunked rumours of fleeing abroad, ARY News reported.

In his informal media talk with journalists in Parliament House, Ishaq Dar said rumours of his fleeing Pakistan were floated, but he is in Pakistan.

The former minister while commenting on the caretaker cabinet said, the team is good, InshaAllah everything will be fine.

Dar denied commenting on the query related to caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar.

On Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to the caretaker federal cabinet members at the President’s House.

The caretaker cabinet members include Jamal Shah, Umar Saif, Murtaza Solangi, Sarfraz Bugti, Jalil Abbas Jillani, Tabish Gohar, Gohar Ijaz, Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Aneeq Ahmed, Anwar Ali Haider, Dr Nadeem Jan, Muhammad Sami, Madad Ali Sindhi, Manzoor Ranjha and Ahmed Irfan.