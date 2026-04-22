ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today, ARY News reported.

During the conversation, both leaders exchanged views on the latest regional developments and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The DPM Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude for the gracious Turkish hospitality extended to the Prime Minister and Pakistani delegation during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last week.

He also thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for hosting the third meeting of the R-4 on the sidelines of the Forum that was participated in along with the Foreign Ministers of Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

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