Ishaq Dar disqualification case: ECP to announce verdict on Jan 9

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its reserved verdict in Senator Ishaq Dar disqualification case on January 9, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News obtained a copy of the notice served to Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. The ECP summoned Dar on January 9 to announce the verdict in the disqualification case.

Dar has been directed to personally appear in the hearing or through his lawyer. The commission had reserved the verdict on September 26, 2022, in the disqualification reference against Ishaq Dar.

Advocate Azhar Siddique had filed the petition requesting the commission to disqualify Dar as a member of the Upper House of Parliament under Article 63 of the country’s Constitution.

Siddiqui stated in the petition that a court declared the PML-N senator-elect as a defaulter in the case of appointment of Attaul Haq Qasmi as the chairperson and managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV).

The Senate chairman is bound to send a disqualification reference to the Election Commission under Article 63 of the country’s Constitution but he has not done so, he lamented.

Siddique pleaded with the ECP to disqualify Dar as a member of the upper house of Parliament.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

