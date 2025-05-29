Ishaq Dar in Hong Kong for signing of Intl Org for Mediation

HONG KONG: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday arrived here for the signing ceremony of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

Deputy Secretary for Justice for Hong Kong, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, and Consul General of Pakistan to Hong Kong Riaz Ahmed Sheikh received the deputy prime minister at the airport in Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China.

During the two-day visit, DPM Dar will also hold several bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

Pakistan has joined the IOMed as one of its founding members. Pakistan remains strongly supportive of the aims and objectives of IOMed, recognizing its potential for mediation as well as peaceful and pacific settlement of international disputes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Tajikistan, after concluding three-day visit to Azerbaijan.

At Lachin International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was bid farewell by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other diplomatic staff.

In Dushanbe, the prime minister will participate in the International Conference on Glacier Prevention.

Talking to the media at Lachin International Airport before leaving for Tajikistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reiterated his commitment to invest two billion dollars in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is ready for this investment for mutual benefit.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Azerbaijan is a brotherly country. He said both the countries are going to have more cooperation in different areas including commerce, defense, education and health.