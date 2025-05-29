PM Shehbaz leaves for Tajikistan after concluding Azerbaijan visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Tajikistan, after concluding three-day visit to Azerbaijan.

At Lachin International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was bid farewell by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other diplomatic staff.

In Dushanbe, the prime minister will participate in the International Conference on Glacier Prevention.

Talking to the media at Lachin International Airport before leaving for Tajikistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reiterated his commitment to invest two billion dollars in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is ready for this investment for mutual benefit.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Azerbaijan is a brotherly country. He said both the countries are going to have more cooperation in different areas including commerce, defense, education and health.

Earlier, Pakistan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their mutual dedication to expanding the strategic partnership by exploring investment opportunities that benefit both nations.

Azerbaijan side agreed to exchange of delegations with regard to progress in investment of Azerbaijan in Pakistan. In this regard delegation level talks will be organized very soon.

The prime minister noted that holding this meeting in Lachin, a city that reflects Azerbaijan’s journey of resilience and restoration, carries deep symbolic and emotional significance for both sides.