Ishaq Dar, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in Islamabad as they held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan on 2 and 3 August 2025.

The issues discussed included regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran. They also emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other high-ranking government officials warmly received the Iranian President at Noor Khan Air Base.

A 21 gun salute was also presented to the visiting dignitary.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with a high-level Iranian delegation, is also accompanying the Iranian President.