Ishaq Dar, Jahangir Tareen discuss political situation

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disgruntled stalwart Jahangir Tareen on Thursday held talks to discuss the current political situation of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In a telephonic conversation, both Ishaq Dar and Jahangir Tareen spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly. Buzdar has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday but the resignation is yet to be accepted.

Now the sources are claiming that the resignation has been received by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Earlier, Aleem Khan group, a disgruntled faction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), refused to support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister post.

“We will vote in favour of the opposition candidate for Punjab chief minister election, a spokesperson of the Aleem Khan group Khalid Mahmood confirmed, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI has reservations over PML-Q’s Elahi nomination for Punjab CM slot.

“For the first four years incompetent Usman Buzdar was imposed on the province and now Pervaiz Elahi has been named for the position,” he said.

