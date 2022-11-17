Ishaq Dar-led PML-N delegation meets Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar-led Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) delegation has held separate meetings with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that a PML-N delegation headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met Maulana Fazlur Rehman today. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the political and economic situation of the country.

The top politicians of the ruling coalition also discussed the ongoing long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During the meeting, Dar conveyed the special message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the JUI-F chief.

Moreover, Dar along with the PML-N delegation visited Zardari House in Islamabad today. The meeting between Dar and Zardari was also attended by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sources said that they discussed the political situation, key appointment and matters of mutual interest. Dar also conveyed the special message of Nawaz Sharif to Asif Ali Zardari, sources added.

