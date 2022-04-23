Ishaq Dar says will perform Umrah after getting passport

LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar has said he will go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah after getting his passport.

Speaking to media in London along with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ishaq Dar said he has not received his passport yet but he has planned to visit Saudi Arabia first to perform Umrah after getting it.

Responding to a question about tax returns, Ishaq Dar said he has been fixed in a case of not paying tax returns. This is on record that I’ve never paid my tax returns late, he added.

Dar said that his property including a house has been confiscated in Pakistan.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

Last week, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif after assuming charge of his office got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to the PML-N supremo. Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff said only Nawaz Sharif can be issued a diplomatic passport, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

Comments