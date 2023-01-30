Ishaq Dar rejects speculations of extending assemblies’ tenure

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has rejected the speculations about an extension in the tenure of national and provincial assemblies, terming them ‘rumours’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, the finance minister rejected the speculations about an extension in the tenure of assemblies, saying that no such planning was underway.

In response to a question, Ishaq Dar said that the ‘scourge of terrorism’ can be eliminated though unity, noting that Pakistan had once successfully eliminated terrorism.

“In the past, all operations against terrorism were done with domestic resources”, the finance minister said, condemning the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, demanding ‘immediate and transparent’ general elections.

Peshawar blast

A suicide blast in Peshawar’s Police Lines mosque claimed the lives of at least 44 people and wounded more than 150 people.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

A part of the mosque has collapsed. The nature of the blast is unknown as per initial reports. While talking to ARY News, an eye witness said he was going to the mosque when the blast occurred and panic prevailed.

