Ishaq Dar set to return to Pakistan after five years

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ishaq Dar will leave for Pakistan today along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who escaped in the then prime minister’s plane to London, will also return homeland in the PM’s aircraft.

Ishaq Dar along with PM Shehbaz Sharif has left for Luton airport from where they will depart for Pakistan at 1pm Pakistan’s Stand Time.

It should be noted that there was a consultation for two days on the return of Ishaq Dar, after which the decision was taken for Dar’s return.

Following the return and confirmation that Ishaq Dar will be new finance minister, Miftah Ismail on Sunday resigned on the instructions of the party leadership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached London to meet his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country. According to sources, the ruling coalition has decided to give tough time to opposition as the government starts taking measures to end the current political uncertainty. The PML-N stalwart, himself, had told in an interview that he would be coming back to Pakistan along with PM Shehbaz and will take oath as Senator on Tuesday.

