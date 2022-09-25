Ishaq Dar to take oath as finance minister on Tuesday

LONDON: Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the top PML-N huddle headed by party supremo Nawaz Sharif decided on Sunday.

Ishaq Dar was advised to travel along with prime minister by Nawaz Sharif and he would take oath as finance minister on Tuesday. The finance wizard had previously booked return ticket for Wednesday.

Sources further said that Miftah Ismail, the current finance minister, will remain part of the government’s economic team, while Ishaq Dar will assume charge as the coalition government’s new finance minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached London to meet his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

Both leaders discussed the strategy to deal with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s call for a long march, sources informed ARY News.

Sources revealed that the two leaders also discussed the strategy to overthrow PTI’s government in Punjab.

It has emerged that the ruling coalition has decided to hand over the finance ministry to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar after he returns to the country.

According to sources, the ruling coalition has decided to give tough time to opposition as the government starts taking measures to end the current political uncertainty.

Sources told ARY News that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman were in contact to end the political crisis in the country.

