Ishaq Dar says he supports FBR’s track and trace system

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said the government is making efforts to revive the economy.

Speaking at the second Pakistan Prosperity Forum in Islamabad today, Ishaq Dar said we have recently launched operations to check to smuggle of foreign currency and other commodities. The minister said he supports the FBR’s track and trace system.

Terming the tax collection history a big issue, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan facing problems due to a lack of stability in the economic policies.

Steps are being taken to boost exports of the country. There is no other way rather than increasing tax to the GDP rate.

The Finance Minister said during the last twenty-four hours our customs department arrested a person at the Chaman border who was trying to smuggle one hundred thousand dollars across the border.

Strongly criticizing the policies of the previous government, Ishaq Dar said there was an unbearable increase in the country’s debt during its tenure.

He again reiterated his resolve for the charter of the economy to steer the country out of the present crisis.

