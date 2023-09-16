No hurdles in Nawaz Sharif’s election participation: Ishaq Dar

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar said that there are no hurdles in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s participation in elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ishaq Dar said that article 62 (1) (f) which decreased the disqualification sentence to five years was passed by the parliament and also approved by the president.

He said that after the the approval of article 62 (1) (f) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Jahangir Tareen are now eligible to participate in elections.

Ishaq Dar refrained from commenting on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying that he is like my son but the PDM coalition government took decisions with consensus during the 17-month tenure.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had last week announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.