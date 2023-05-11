Ishaq Dar says ‘Pakistan to not make tough decisions on IMF’s demand anymore’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan will not make tough decisions on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anymore, ARY News reported.

While informally talking to the journalists, Ishaq Dar said that it is completely up to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to sign a staff-level agreement or not.

He clarified that the government will not make tough decisions on IMF’s demand anymore. “We have already implemented pre-conditions of the IMF but not anymore.”

He added that the government has a plan for $3.7 billion in debt repayments in May in June and it is not facing any difficulty. Dar expressed hopes that China will also rollover $2.4 billion loan for Pakistan, whereas, the budget will be presented on June 9.

Earlier, the finance minister said that Pakistan will not default with or without the International Monetary Fund, however, the government has completed the implementation of all conditions of the IMF.

While addressing National Security & Economy Dialogue, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan possesses key geographical importance in regional trade. He said the restoration of Saudi Arabia and Iran ties is welcoming as the end of disputes will promote peace and prosperity in the region.

Dar said that economic stability is the top priority of the government. The finance minister said that the government is waiting for a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and implemented pre-conditions for the loan.

Rejecting the reports about default, he said that analysts are creating an impression about Pakistan’s default and trying to compare the country with Sri Lanka but their analysis will be proved false.

He further said that Pakistan adopted necessary steps to meet the IMF conditions for a staff-level agreement. Dar said that the Fund can take more time for signing the staff-level agreement.

The finance minister assured that the government will make timely repayment of $3.7 billion in May and June. He added that the global institutions should not give statements about Pakistan’s default.

Ishaq Dar said that the friendly countries will fulfil their promises about financing soon.