Sheikh Rasheed calls Ishaq Dar ‘an informant of Nawaz Sharif’

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed declared finance minister Ishaq Dar ‘an informant of Nawaz Sharif – the supremo of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to journalists after meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan at Zaman Park, alleged that Ishaq Dar is an informant of Nawaz Sharif who used to give all information and developments to the PML-N supremo residing in London.

He claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek the final decision after holding consultations with Nawaz Sharif during his London visit. He added that the judiciary will be victorious and the rulers will be defeated.

Rasheed said that he has already warned the people about the reality of the political dialogues between the government and the PTI which are nothing more than a joke.

He said that the nation will have to back the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). He predicted that the rulers will not hold elections and the 13-party alliance will be responsible for any unconstitutional move. He added that the Constitution and the law will win at any cost.

Sheikh Rasheed alleged that they are trying to attack Imran Khan once again. He further alleged that the political rivals want to kill or arrest Imran Khan. He suggested the PTI chief to give the call for protests once again.

Earlier, the AML chief said that he will not return to the National Assembly (NA) even if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers decide to return there.

In a statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that he tendered his resignation on the advice of PTI chief Imran Khan. “What would I do in the NA just for a few days? I am sure that the decision for elections will be made by May 10. Elections will be held at any cost within the difference of 10 days before or after May 10.”

The AML chief said that the situation has changed and the decision of the judiciary will be implemented.

Comments