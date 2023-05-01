Sheikh Rasheed says ‘will never return to assembly’

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that he will not return to the National Assembly (NA) even if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers decide to return there, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that he tendered his resignation on the advice of PTI chief Imran Khan. “What would I do in the NA just for a few days? I am sure that the decision for elections will be made by May 10. Elections will be held at any cost within the difference of 10 days before or after May 10.”

The AML chief said that the situation has changed and the decision of the judiciary will be implemented.

Rasheed further claimed, “We cannot predict the success of the ongoing talks between the government and the PTI. Imran Khan demanded to dissolve the assemblies before May 14 but the rulers will not accept it.”

To a question, he said that justice will win and all accused in NAB cases will be sent to jail.

He added that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had exposed everything about the rulers who allegedly misappropriated Rs20 billion funds in Ramazan. The financial situation of the poor nationals is much worse as they cannot even pay utility bills and afford a sack of flour.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Lal Haveli and the whole nation are standing with the judiciary.

Earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed predicted that the decision regarding elections will be finalized in the first week of May and the constitution and law will get the victory.

Speaking with the ARY News programme “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties are holding talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the advice of China and Saudi Arabia.

He said that the neighbouring countries have expressed their concerns over the current political turmoil in Pakistan.

The AML chief said that the PDM looking for a way to escape from upcoming elections. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is trying to bring back the former PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif but failed to do so.

