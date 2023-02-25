Ishaq Dar says people should also take austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday rejected the rumours regarding Pakistan’s default and advised citizens to adopt austerity measures due to the economic crisis, ARY News reported.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chaired a special meeting of the Business Advisory Committee which was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other lawmakers.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is going through an economic crisis, however, there is no risk of default. He urged that by effective government policies, the economic crisis will end soon.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that a special session of the Senate is summoned from March 15 to 17 which will also be attended by the former senators. He added that all participants will be given an opportunity to present their points of view.

A large number of members of the committee attended the meeting via video link which included Deputy chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Besides, Senators Shahadat Awan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan and Senior officers of the Senate attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures and directed the ministers to enforce them strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister said the ‘historic decisions’ made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on the full enforcement of the policy.

