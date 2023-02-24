Maryam’s lavish protocol mocks PM’s austerity measures

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz’s lavish protocol mocked Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s austerity policy amid the economic crisis in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Despite holding any government position, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was facilitated with lavish protocol during PML-N’s workers’ convention in Punjab.

The chief organizer was provided VVIP security protocol as she was travelling along with 18 vehicles, most of which were police mobiles.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures and directed the ministers to enforce them strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister said the ‘historic decisions’ made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on the full enforcement of the policy.

