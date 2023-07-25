Ishaq Dar says will accept leadership’s decision about caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that he will accept any decision the leadership takes about the caretaker Prime Minister (PM), ARY News reported.

As per details, Ishaq Dar said that the discussion regarding the caretaker prime minister is premature at this time. The coalition government and PDM will decide on the caretaker Prime Minister, he added.

The finance minister said that without increasing the powers of the caretaker prime minister the country cannot run but the caretaker government needs 90 days instead of 60 days.

Ishaq Dar maintained that he had told the nation that the country will not default and the real value of rupee against the dollar is Rs 224.

Furthermore, he said that parliament had already taken decision regarding five-year disqualification. The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and senior politician have completed their five-year disqualification conviction. Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan and he will participate in elections, he added.

Earlier, Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif ruled out the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar becoming a caretaker prime minister (PM).

He said that the federal government did not even give any hint at appointing Dar as the caretaker premier. “The report was leaked by a reputed journalist in the media.”

It is pertinent to mention here that report started making rounds that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.

Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.