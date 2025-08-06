Ishaq Dar reaffirms commitment to transparent governance

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday led a high-level multi-departmental meeting to discuss enhancing transparent governance in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The meeting focused on improving institutional productivity across government departments.

The meeting was attended by the ministers from major sectors, including Economic Affairs, Petroleum, Information Technology and officials from other departments. Advisors to the Prime Minister and federal secretaries also participated in the meeting.

The main focus of discussions was on fostering inter-ministerial alliance, institutional efficiency reforms, escalating implementation processes, and promoting an efficient and transparent governance model, which is technologically enabled and results-oriented.

Ishaq Dar highlighted the government’s commitment to transparent governance in Pakistan, stating the need for tangible results, accountability, and improved management.

He stressed that systemic performance enhancements are important to deliver public services effectively and restore public trust in governance.

The deputy prime minister also highlighted the importance of institutional efficiency reforms involving technological solutions to streamline operations and ensure transparency.

The meeting concluded with a collective agreement to drive changes that prioritise transparent governance in Pakistan, institutional accountability, and performance-based results.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in Islamabad as they held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan on 2 and 3 August 2025.

The issues discussed included regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran.