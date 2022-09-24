Ishaq Dar to come back as finance minister: sources

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition has decided to hand over the finance ministry to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar after he returns to the country, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the ruling coalition has decided to give tough time to opposition as the government starts taking measures to end the current political uncertainty.

Sources told ARY News that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman were in contact to end the political crisis in the country.

It has been decided to hand over the finance ministry to PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, sources claimed, adding that the ruling coalition was considering taking more tough political decisions.

Sources added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take other allied parties into confidence on his return to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister has reached London where he will meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and discuss the country’s political situation.

A day earlier, an accountability court suspended former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s chronic arrest warrants until October 7, saying the court would scrap the arrest warrants when the accused presents himself before the court.

The court suspended his arrest warrants on his lawyer Qazi Misbah’s guarantee that Dar would come straight to the court after landing at the airport.

Earlier in 2017, an accountability court declared former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar a proclaimed offender in a corruption reference filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB reference states that the accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his name or the name of his dependents for an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million.

