Ishratul Ibad to return to Pakistani politics soon

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Dr. Ishratul Ibad Khan hinted at returning to Pakistan and taking part in active politics, ARY News reported.

In a video link conversation with journalists, Ishratul Ibad discussed the country’s political situation, law and order issues, and particularly the situation in Karachi.

The former Sindh governor also shared his plans for politics.

“I feel that now it is high time to return to Pakistan and become active in politics again,” Ishratul Ibad, who has been living in Dubai for the past eight years, added

The former governor said that he would be sharing his detailed plan for his return at an appropriate time.

Ishratul Ibad said that he had the opportunity to serve the people of Sindh for many years and that he will continue to work for the betterment of the province and the country.

He also expressed his gratitude to his friends and supporters who have stood by him throughout his political career.

Ishartul Ibad served as the Sindh governor of Sindh from December 2002 to October 2016, the longest-serving governor of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite being out of the country since a long, the former governor was also in contention for caretaker prime minister’s slot.