Ishratul Ibad among ‘candidates’ for caretaker PM slot: sources

ISLAMABAD: As the consultation continues, the names of former Sindh Governor Ishratul Ibad and Justice Shakeel Baloch from Balochistan among others are being considered for the caretaker prime minister (PM) slot, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As the government nears its term, coalition partners held a virtual meeting to deliberate on four-point agenda – caretaker prime minister (PM), Census 2023, dissolution of assemblies and by-elections.

وزیراعظم کی زیرصدار اتحادیوں کے ویڈیو لنک اجلاس کا احوال#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/EPeUXucOTr — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 4, 2023

The virtual meeting was attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P’s leadership and other federal ministers.

Sources told ARY News that the participants of the meeting agreed on dissolving the assemblies on August 9 as proposed by PM Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier. The meeting also demanded the general elections should be held on time, they claimed.

The allied parties, according to sources, agreed to accept the decision of Council of Common Interest (CCI) regarding the Census 2023.

Read More: Shehbaz gets PDM backing to name caretaker PM

Meanwhile, it was also agreed that the caretaker setup will deal with the matters related to upcoming general elections.

Sources claimed that the participants of the meeting termed the nomination of caretaker PM as Shehbaz Sharif’s prerogative. “Prime Minister should appoint caretaker PM after consulting the opposition,” sources said while quoting the allied parties.

In the meeting, various names were considered for caretaker prime minister, sources said. The names of former Sindh Governor Ishratul Ibad and Justice Shakeel Baloch from Balochistan among others are being considered for the slot.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) sought time for further consultation on nomination of caretaker prime minister. Later, the prime minister sought suggestions from allies on caretaker prime minister by tonight.

Read more: PM Shehbaz says upcoming elections to be held on 2023 census

The meeting took place just a day after PM Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly (NA) on August 9.

Addressing a farewell dinner arranged for parliamentarians, PM Shehbaz said that consultation will be held with the coalition parties and together with the opposition leader the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalised.