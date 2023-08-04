Shehbaz gets PDM backing to name caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Nearing the end of its term in the assemblies, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has thrown its weight behind Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in finalising the name of caretaker premier, ARY News reported on Friday.

The understanding was reached during a meeting of allied parties in the Centre, held via video link to deliberate on the caretaker setup.

The virtual meeting was attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and other federal ministers.

Sources told ARY News that the allied parties have granted the right to Shehbaz Sharif over the nomination of caretaker PM. They said the prime minister could nominate any suitable person for the slot.

The ruling coalition also asked Shehbaz Sharif – who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – to hold consultation on the names recommended by the opposition leader for the position.

The meeting took place just a day after PM Shehbaz Sharif hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly (NA) on August 9.

Addressing a farewell dinner arranged for parliamentarians, PM Shehbaz said that consultation will be held with the coalition parties and together with the opposition leader the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalised.

He said the government would complete its term on August 12, and a committee had already been formed for the caretaker setup. Consultation with Nawaz Sharif is also going on and opposition leader Raja Riaz would also be consulted after finalisation of the name.

PM Shehbaz said after consultation and as per the decision by the leadership, his party could go for seat adjustment with coalition parties in some of the constituencies.