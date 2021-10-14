ISI chief to be appointed soon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The process for the appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General will be completed soon, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the game that a particular faction desired to play on the issue has fallen on its face.

It is now being said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would interview candidates for the slot of the ISI chief, he pointed out, added that it was a general tradition to hold meetings before appointment on such posts. Making this process controversial is uncalled for, he lamented.

نئی DG ISI کی تقرری کا عمل جلد مکمل ہو جائیگا، ایک مخصوص طبقہ اس معاملے پر جو کھیل کھیلنا چاہتا تھا وہ ناکام ہو چکا ہے اب کہا جا رہا ہے وزیر اعظم نئے DGISI کیلئے انٹرویو کریں گے ان عہدوں پر تعیناتی سے قبل ملاقات ایک عمومی روائیت ہے ایسے عمل کو بھی متنازعہ بنانا انتہائ نامناسب ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 14, 2021

On Thursday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the process of appointing new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general (DG) has begun. “Consultation between the PM and COAS over appointment of new ISI DG has been completed and the process has begun,” Fawad Chaudhry said.