ISI chief to be appointed soon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The process for the appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General will be completed soon, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the game that a particular faction desired to play on the issue has fallen on its face.

It is now being said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would interview candidates for the slot of the ISI chief, he pointed out, added that it was a general tradition to hold meetings before appointment on such posts. Making this process controversial is uncalled for, he lamented.

On Thursday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the process of appointing new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general (DG) has begun. “Consultation between the PM and COAS over appointment of new ISI DG has been completed and the process has begun,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

