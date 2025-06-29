Is Ilia Topuria the new face of UFC? Makhachev thinks not

Islam Makhachev is no longer the lightweight champion, and a new king has been crowned. At UFC 317, Ilia Topuria delivered a stunning first-round knockout over Charles Oliveira, securing the vacant lightweight title dominantly and extending his undefeated record.

While Topuria celebrated the biggest win of his career and even faced off with Paddy Pimblett inside the Octagon, fans were still left wondering what about a clash with Islam Makhachev?

Before the fight at UFC 317 was made official, many supporters had hoped to see Ilia Topuria challenge Islam Makhachev directly for the belt. However, with Makhachev now focused on the welterweight division, that matchup seems unlikely, at least for now.

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, recently reacted to Topuria’s performance, praising the Spaniard’s striking but making it clear that their attention is now on the 170-pound title.

Read More: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC earnings leaked

Speaking on Submission Radio, Mendez said: “Topuria’s hands might be the best in the sport, but he’s not the toughest challenge for Islam. At welterweight, there are bigger puzzles.”

Charles Oliveira, who had previously fought Islam Makhachev in a losing effort at UFC 280, couldn’t survive Topuria’s pressure at UFC 317, with the fight ending in the very first round.

This marked the third time Charles Oliveira has lost in his last five outings, raising questions about his future in the division.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is targeting a new challenge at 170 pounds.

After Jack Della Maddalena captured the welterweight belt by beating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, the stage is set for a possible showdown between the Australian and Islam Makhachev.

Mendez highlighted Maddalena’s all-around skills as a bigger threat than Topuria, despite rating Topuria higher in pure boxing.

“Maddalena is tougher due to his size and well-rounded game — kicks, knees, everything. If it were just boxing, Topuria is better. But in MMA, it’s different,” Mendez said.

With Islam Makhachev now preparing to make his debut at welterweight, speculation is growing over when and where his title fight will happen. Talks around International Fight Week suggest a major announcement could be made soon.

As it stands, Ilia Topuria reigns supreme at lightweight after his UFC 317 win, but a superfight with Islam Makhachev remains a dream scenario.