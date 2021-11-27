Afghan citizen held from Islamabad airport for traveling on forged docs

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan citizen was arrested on Saturday from Islamabad International Airport over traveling on fake immigration documents, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, four Afghan citizens used fake national identity cards, passports for immigration purposes, and out of them, Ashraf Ali was arrested for traveling from Islamabad airport on forged documents.

The anti-human smuggling wing of the FIA registered a case against the four people saying that Ashraf Ali was already on the black list under charges of forging documents.

“Teams have also been mobilized to arrest agents who facilitated the entire process,” the FIA said.

FIA has been taking action against human smuggling and recently, four immigration officials have been removed from their duties at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for having ‘doubtful reputation’.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Immigration Dr. Zain Ali Shaikh has stopped four officials from performing duties at in-arrival counters.

The office order issued by the FIA authorities read that the officials ‘are being sent back to Zone I Sindh Karachi with a request not to post them in any of the circle as their reputation is doubtful.’

The removed officials include sub-inspector Nauman Arain, head constable Farrukh Shamim, Ihsan Khoso and Aqeel Dastigeer.

The officials have been directed to report the FIA’s zonal headquarters.

The FIA additional director had earlier also taken action against shift in-charge and staffers two weeks ago by stopping them from performing duties.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!