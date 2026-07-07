ISLAMABAD: The main runway at Islamabad International Airport will remain closed for five hours daily from July 7 to July 17 to facilitate scheduled maintenance work.

According to airport authorities, the runway will be closed from 11:00am to 4:00pm each day, during which rubber deposits left by aircraft tyres will be removed to ensure operational safety.

The main runway will remain unavailable for all aircraft during the maintenance period, while flight operations will continue through the airport’s alternate runway.

Authorities said the temporary closure is part of routine maintenance aimed at ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the airport’s runway system.

Read more: Karachi airport upgrades central runway to handle Airbus 380

In a separate update, the central runway at Jinnah International Airport Karachi was fully upgraded and is now ready to accommodate the world’s largest aircraft, including the Airbus A380.

The upgrade of Runway 25R was completed within the 18-month deadline. Following the completion of Runway 07L/25R, the runway classification had also been upgraded.

The central runway is now equipped to handle wide-body aircraft, enhancing the airport’s capacity and operational efficiency for large international flights.

In addition to overflight and landing-related charges, PAA collects airport charges from departing passengers—both domestic and international—at the rate of PKR 600 for domestic and PKR 4,600 for international departures.

These charges form a vital part of PAA’s revenue stream and are reinvested into enhancing airport infrastructure, passenger services, and operational efficiency.