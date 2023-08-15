Plan to outsource Islamabad airport ‘finalised’

ISLAMABAD: The plan to outsource Islamabad International Airport has been finalsied, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-informed sources.

According to details, the airport will be outsourced for 15 years for a $100 million advance payment (non-refundable) in case of a violation from a third party.

Sources further said the administrative issues, financial matters, design and construction will remain with the third party. The third party will be allowed to construct shopping malls, and brand shops at the airport.

As per the agreement, service charges, exchange rate and the shops’ rent will also remain with the third party.

The matters of customs, site security and immigration services will remain with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the sources said.

Earlier, Aircraft Owners and Operators Association of Pakistan (PAOOA) opposed the coalition government’s “unilateral” decision to outsource country’s top airports without following the PPRA rules.

In a statement, the association condemned the government’s decision to award contracts to IFC and World Bank (WB) regarding the outsourcing of three airports.

“All the proceedings of outsourcing of major airports have been kept secret by government, making the whole process doubtful and dubious,” the statement read.