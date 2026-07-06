Radar services at Islamabad International Airport will remain suspended for eight hours due to scheduled maintenance, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The sources said the radar system has been taken offline from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm to facilitate the maintenance work.

During the suspension, radar services for both international and domestic flights operating to and from Islamabad will be provided by Lahore Airport, the sources added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) was preparing to introduce a premium meet-and-assist service at Islamabad International Airport, aimed at providing enhanced facilitation for passengers through a fully digital, pre-booked system.

According to officials, the service would only be available via advance booking and will operate through an online system.

Passengers will be required to reserve the facility at least six hours prior to arrival or departure.

The service will be accessible to all travellers, including senior citizens, business professionals and diplomats, and will offer assistance from home pick-up to airport drop-off, said Director Commercial Rabia Salma.

She added that passengers using the service would benefit from fast-track boarding and immigration clearance, although passport and travel document handling will not be included under the service rules.

Additional facilities will include access to CIP lounges, premium assistance, buggy transport and wheelchair support where required.