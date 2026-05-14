The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is preparing to introduce a premium meet-and-assist service at Islamabad International Airport, aimed at providing enhanced facilitation for passengers through a fully digital, pre-booked system.

According to officials, the service will only be available via advance booking and will operate through an online system.

Passengers will be required to reserve the facility at least six hours prior to arrival or departure.

The service will be accessible to all travellers, including senior citizens, business professionals and diplomats, and will offer assistance from home pick-up to airport drop-off, said Director Commercial Rabia Salma.

She added that passengers using the service will benefit from fast-track boarding and immigration clearance, although passport and travel document handling will not be included under the service rules.

Additional facilities will include access to CIP lounges, premium assistance, buggy transport and wheelchair support where required.

The pricing structure has been divided into tiers, with a platinum package priced at 100 US dollars, gold at 75 dollars and silver at 50 dollars, according to PAA officials.

Authorities further stated that the Pakistan Airports Authority is expected to generate around 23,000 US dollars monthly from the service, along with a 10 per cent revenue-sharing arrangement.

Earlier in March, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) introduced a new facility to improve passenger services at Islamabad International Airport, with the launch of a currency exchange counter in the international arrivals lounge.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Director Commercial, Rabia Salma, in the presence of the airport manager and members of the commercial team.