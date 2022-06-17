Islamabad-bound PIA flight narrowly escapes accident

ISLAMABAD: A passenger aircraft of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) narrowly escaped an accident after the nose wheel tyre burst during landing at Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, PIA’s flight PK-246 – carrying more than 200 passengers – made a technical landing at Islamabad airport after its nose wheel tyre burst. The flight was coming from Dammam city to Islamabad.

The captain of the aircraft felt malfunctioned while closing the nose wheel while taking off from Dammam city of Saudi Arabia. The front tyre of the Boeing 777 burst during landing. However, the captain safely landed the plane at the airport.

In a statement, PIA spokesperson said that the nose wheel burst due to high-speed temperature. The spokesman added that the incident took place three days ago and a thorough investigation was carried out after the plane landed in Islamabad.

Earlier o June 6, a passenger aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) narrowly escaped a major accident after its tires burst during landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. The ATR plane – flying from Gwadar to Karachi – was carrying 60 passengers.

The captain cautioned the air traffic controller before landing at Karachi airport. However, the pilot demonstrated their professional skills and capabilities by managing to safely land the aircraft on the runway. All passengers and crew members of the plane remained safe.

