Karachi-bound PIA plane narrowly escapes accident

KARACHI: A passenger aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) narrowly escaped a major accident after its tires burst during landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the ATR plane – flying from Gwadar to Karachi – was carrying 60 passengers. Air Traffic controller told the captain that he had witnessed some rubber pieces on the runway.

The captain cautioned the air traffic controller before landing at Karachi airport. However, the pilot demonstrated their professional skills and capabilities by managing to safely land the aircraft on the runway.

All passengers and crew members of the plane remained safe. Sources have told ARY News that when the engineer inspected, one of the tires was burst.

A PIA spokesperson has said that Gwadar air traffic controller had informed the captain about the tire burst. “It is feared that there was something on the Gwadar Airport runway which damaged the tire,” the spokesperson said. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Earlier in April, PIA’s Jeddah-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport minutes after its departure from Lahore Airport after the windscreen of the plane developed some cracks.

The PIA’s Jeddah-bound flight PK-759 was carrying 300 passengers from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. The windscreen of PIA aircraft cracked mid-air due to low pressure of oxygen minutes after takeoff from Lahore airport

