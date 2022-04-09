PIA aircraft escapes mid-air disaster

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) Jeddah-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport minutes after its departure from Lahore Airport after the windscreen of the plane developed some cracks.

According to details, the PIA’s Jeddah-bound flight PK-759 was carrying 300 passengers from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. The windscreen of PIA aircraft cracked mid-air due to low pressure of oxygen minutes after takeoff from Lahore airport

The captain of the PK-759 flight immediately contacted the Karachi Control Tower and asked for an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane made safe and sound landing at Karachi airport, avoiding a major disaster.

Earlier in March, an Indian aircraft had made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

Flight no 6E 1412 had made an emergency landing around 5 in the morning. The passenger was expired before getting first aid after the landing, according to the sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

