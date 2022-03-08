PIA aircraft diverted after passenger suffers heart attack

KARACHI: A man suffered a severe heart attack during Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Toronto-bound flight, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a passenger, identified as Syed Waseh was travelling to Canada from Karachi by a PIA flight PK-783 on Tuesday when he suffered a massive heart attack.

According to airport authorities, he suffered a heart attack as the flight took off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The ambulances of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and a team of doctors immediately rushed to the airport after landing.

Later, the passenger was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in March, an Indian aircraft had made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

Flight no 6E 1412 had made an emergency landing around 5 in the morning. The passenger was expired before getting first aid after the landing, according to the sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Earlier on November 7, Pakistan-origin, British national died of a heart attack during a flight while travelling to Sialkot from London.

