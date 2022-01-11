Islamabad couple assault: Girl retracts statement, refuses to identify accused

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise turn of events, the female victim in Islamabad couple harassment and torture case retracted her statement and dropped all charges before the court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the girl appeared before the trial court and refused to recognize the culprit in the Usman Mirza video blackmailing case.

The victim girl retracted her statement against the accused and informed the local court that she did not wish to pursue the case.

During today’s hearing, the accused’s lawyers cross-examined the girl, who told the judge that she did not know any accused and do not want to pursue the case.

ALSO READ: WHAT CHARGES USMAN MIRZA, ACCOMPLICES FACE?

“I do not know any of the accused,” she said before trial court.

She told the court that police officials had visited her multiple times and asked for her signature and thumbprint on blank pieces of paper. She also claimed that police had “made up” the whole thing.

“None of the accused had tried to sexually assault me,” the female victim in Islamabad couple harassment case recorded her statement before the court.

The victim also singled out one of the accused, Rehan in a video blackmailing and harassment case.

On September 28, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed a sessions court to conclude the trial of Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the couple harassment and torture case within two months.

An IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed bail applications of three co-accused, Idrees Qayyum Butt, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen.

The court announced its verdict after hearing arguments from defence and prosecution lawyers on the bail pleas.

The case

A harrowing video of a man sexually harassing and torturing a couple in an Islamabad neighbourhood went viral on social media in July, igniting widespread outrage online with a hashtag calling for his arrest began trending on Twitter.

Swinging into action, Islamabad police arrested the prime suspect named Usman Mirza, and his accomplices.

Comments