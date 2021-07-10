What charges Usman Mirza, accomplices face?

ISLAMABAD: A harrowing video of a man sexually harassing and torturing a couple in an Islamabad neighbourhood went viral on social media earlier this week, igniting widespread outrage online with a hashtag calling for his arrest began trending on Twitter.

Swinging into action, Islamabad police arrested the prime suspect, named Usman Mirza, and three of his accomplices – Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shah Awan and Madras Butt. All of them are currently in police custody on physical remand for investigation.

Charges and punishment

The police have lodged the case against the suspects under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 509 PPC (Insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment), and Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

If convicted under Section 354-A, the suspect(s) could face death sentence or imprisonment for life beside a fine. Section 509 attracts prison term of up to three years or fine up to PKR 500,000 (5 lakh) or both.

Section 341 invites imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or with a fine of up to Rs1,500.

‘Our case stronger’

Islamabad Investigation SP Attaur Rehman, while speaking on ARY News’ Sawal Ye Hai programme, said four suspects including the prime suspect Mirza Usman have been arrested in the case.

He said the police have obtained their physical remand from the relevant court for four days for further investigation.

The police officer said they offered the victim couple police protection as per the law but they declined the offer. Given, what he billed as, a patriarchal society we live in and taboos against sexual harassment victims, the couple wants to keep a low-profile, he added.

However, he said, the victims have verbally made a commitment to take the case to its logical conclusion. “Our case will be stronger if they remain committed,” the SP maintained.