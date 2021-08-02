Suspect in Islamabad couple harassment, torture case seeks bail from IHC

ISLAMABAD: A suspect in a case pertaining to sexual harassment and torture of a couple in Islamabad involving Usman Mirza has filed a bail plea before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the hearing into a bail plea from Umar Bilal in the case was heard by IHC judge Justice Tariq Mahmood.

The suspect’s counsel argued that the video involving Usman Mirza harassing and torturing an Islamabad couple went viral and police registered a case, nominating five people in it.

“Neither my client committed the act nor he was present at the incident site,” he said and added that he was also not included in the FIR.

The lawyer said that the trial court rejected his client’s bail plea even after bringing into their notice that he was a university student and could not escape anywhere.

“The IHC should grant bail to him while considering the argument,” he added as the court adjourned the hearing for another two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that on 30 July, a district and session court in Islamabad directed police to submit challan against Usman Mirza and other accomplices until September 10, in a case related to sexual harassment and torture of a couple.

The court extended the remand of four suspects including Usman Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Farhan and Atta ur Rehman were presented before the court as their 14 days remand expired today.

The court while directing the police to submit challan in the case asked to present them before the court on August 13 and 27.

The accused have been sent to Adyala Jail until September 10.