Court seeks challan in Islamabad couple torture case

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad on Friday directed police to submit challan against Usman Mirza and other accomplices until September 10, in a case related to sexual harassment and torture of a couple, ARY News reported.

The court extended the remand of four suspects including Usman Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Farhan and Atta ur Rehman were presented before the court as their 14 days remand expired today.

The court while directing the police to submit challan in the case asked to present them before the court on August 13 and 27.

The accused have been sent to Adyala Jail until September 10.

Earlier, Islamabad police conducted an identification parade of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the couple who was tortured and blackmailed by the Usman Mirza gang members.

Police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

Sources told ARY News that the affected couple was called to Adiala Jail to identify the suspects. Sources added that the statement regarding the identification parade of the suspects was made part of the case challan.