Usman Mirza receieved Rs1.1mn from Islamabad couple after filming video, court told

ISLAMABAD: Usman Mirza and his other accomplices have received over Rs1.1 million from the couple after filming them for two and a half hours and undressing the woman and inappropriately touching her, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The details were shared by a government lawyer representing the couple in the Islamabad torture case at a session court as the prime suspect Usman Mirza and other accomplices were presented before the juridical magistrate at F-8 Katchery.

A lawyer Hasan Javed also appeared before the court saying that he would now be representing the couple in the entire episode after they decided to pursue the case on their own.

The police sought an extension in the physical remand of the suspects after the court was informed that they have previously spent six days in the physical remand.

“Usman Mirza and accomplices have spent six days in remand and police have recovered two mobile phones and a pistol from the prime suspect’s custody,” the government lawyer said.

He further shared that the complainant couple has also recorded their statements before the magistrate sharing that the suspects received Rs1,125,000 from them after they were filmed by 12 people for nearly two and a half hours at an apartment.

“The suspects undressed the girl and touched her inappropriately during the video,” the lawyer said adding that they have added section 375 in the case that could lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

He said that another FIR over recovery of a pistol from the suspect was also registered besides also filing an FIR under section 384 over extortion charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident occurred two months back, when Usman Mirza allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

He was later arrested along with his other accomplices by police after an uproar over social media regarding the incident.