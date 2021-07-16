Usman Mirza case: Islamabad police conduct identification parade of suspects

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police conducted identification parade of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the victimised couple while being tortured and blackmailed by the Usman Mirza gang members, ARY News reported on Friday.

In another progress in the Islamabad couple’s torturing and blackmailing case, police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

Sources told ARY News that the affected couple has been called to Adiala Jail to identify the suspects. Sources added that the statement regarding the identification parade of the suspects was made part of the case challan.

Police told the media that the department will seek physical remand of the three suspects again.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident had occurred two months back, when Usman Mirza allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

He was later arrested along with his other accomplices by police after an uproar over social media regarding the incident.