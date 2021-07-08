Sexual-harassment victim couple weds while recording police statement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad couple victimized in sexual harassment and blackmail by the prime suspect Usman Mirza have now married to each other, ARY News reported Thursday citing police sources.

The investigation officer of Rawalpindi police has confirmed the couple got into a wedlock today.

This development took place right when the capital territory man and woman, victims of sexual harassment and torture whose compromised video went viral recently prompting authorities into action, finally agreed to be part of the investigation, Rawalpindi police have confirmed the development.

The police have said both the man and the woman have recorded their statements to police under section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They added that their statements have been made part of the investigation.

Only after reassurances by police of complete protection and legal assistance the scared couple finally relented.

It may be noted that earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of this case related to torturing and blackmailing this Islamabad couple.

The sources privy to the development said, PM Imran telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.