Islamabad court grants one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local magistrate court on Sunday approved one-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench on Thursday and sent to the central jail on a six-day judicial remand.

During the hearing today, the prosecutor sought a five-day physical remand of the PTI leader which was rejected by the magistrate.

The court then approved on one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in Dera Ismail Khan has set Ali Amin Gandapur’s indictment for April 11 (Tuesday) in a 10-year-old suicide attack case.

