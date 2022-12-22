Islamabad court issues arrest warrant for Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the hearing of the sedition case was held in district and sessions court Islamabad.

The court issued bailable arrest warrant upon Shahbaz Gill’s absence and rejected his petition for exemption from personal appearance in the case.

PTI leader Shahbaz gill should be presented before court on next hearing and submit surety bond of Rs 200,000.

Moreover, the court adjourned Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case till January 6.

Read more: BHC ORDERS QUASHING OF FIRS AGAINST SHAHBAZ GILL

Earlier today, Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered the quashing of all first information reports (FIRs) registered against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah.

A single bench of the BHC comprising Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch passed the order on a petition filed by Gill through his lawyer which sought revocation of multiple cases registered against him in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

Comments