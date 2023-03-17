Islamabad court to be sealed during Imran Khan’s appearance

Islamabad district and sessions court to be sealed during former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance in the Toshakhana case on March 18 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday.

The court in the federal capital had issued Imran’s arrest warrants and ordered the police to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in the Toshakhana case over his non-appearance.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Islamabad IG to review security arrangements at the F-8 Katchery during Imran Khan’s appearance.

Sources said that irrelevant people including PTI workers will not be allowed to enter the Islamabad katchery.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday disposed off a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants issued for party chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The IHC directed Imran Khan to submit the undertaking, wherein he should assure that he would appear in the trial court in March 18 hearing.

In the judgment, the IHC said that the trial court should decide on the former premier’s undertaking in accordance with the law and upheld the trial court’s order in the case.

The PTI had filed the petition after police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI Chairman in the Toshakhana case.

