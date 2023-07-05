Islamabad court to hear Toshakhana case against PTI chief tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court will hear the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman tomorrow (Thursday) after IHC declared the criminal proceedings against him as inadmissible, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has issued summons notices to the PTI chairman and other parties in the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court declared the Toshakhana case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman inadmissible.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on a petition filed by the former premier against the decision of a trial court that had declared the criminal case, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), admissible.

The petition was filed after the PTI chief was indicted in the case on May 10. Two days after the high court had stopped criminal proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. PTI chief was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.

The NAB action comes after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.