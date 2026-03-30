Islamabad: Prominent businessman shot dead after armed break-in

ISLAMABAD: A well-known businessman and showroom owner, Aamir Awan, has been shot dead after unidentified armed men stormed his residence in the Shahzad Town area of the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to reports, five armed assailants entered the farmhouse late at night, carrying Kalashnikov rifles. The attackers reportedly first injured a security guard before gaining access to the house. They are believed to have entered through an open window.

Once inside, the suspects opened fire on Aamir Awan, shooting him multiple times in the abdomen and leaving him critically injured. He was immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital, Islamabad for treatment.

However, hospital sources later confirmed that Aamir Awan succumbed to his injuries.

Islamabad police have stated that an investigation into the incident is underway, and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the attackers. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Also Read: Office boy shot dead by security guard in Islamabad

Earlier, a young office worker was shot dead by a security guard at a money exchange in Islamabad’s I-8 sector, police said.

The victim, identified as Danish Sagheer, died on the spot after the guard opened fire.

According to police, the suspect, identified as security guard Muhammad Umar, was immediately arrested and the weapon used in the incident was recovered. Further investigation is underway.

Eyewitness accounts and a video circulating on social media suggest that the guard loaded a pump-action rifle before firing at the victim. While the suspect initially claimed the shooting was accidental, the footage appears to indicate that the act may have been intentional.

Police officials said all aspects of the case are being investigated and legal action will be taken based on the findings.